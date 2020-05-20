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Rep. Nunes on Susan Rice email ‘Why was this classified to begin with’
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10 views • May 20, 2020
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., talks to FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald about Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassifying the full text of Susan Rice’s email to herself.
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