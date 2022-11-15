Create New Account
Nato-orchestrated carnage ! To the last, Ukrainien soldiers thrown to russian meat grinding war machine !
War crimes in reverse committed on soldiers by their own commanders

-“I don’t understand what is happening. Everyone died, my brothers died, and they make a laughing stock of us, of the soldiers.

-We had over 30 tanks. There are 7-8 left. Our tanks are fucked, we can hardly ride them, and I'm a gunner, help ...

◾️Such is the “Lament of Yaroslavna” from a militant who suddenly (after almost everyone died nearby) realized that he was just “cannon fodder”.

From : https://t.me/militarywave/969


