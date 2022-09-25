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Biotech The Sorcerer's New Apprentice
High Hopes
High Hopes
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45 views • September 25, 2022

Koinonia House


Premiered Sep 22, 2022 Watch both parts on www.KHouse.TV

REMASTERED - 2022!

Do the bright prospects of Biotech justify tampering with mechanisms far from being understood?

Will the Biotech revolution cast a dark shadow over the first half of the 21st century as nuclear technology did over the last century?

The astonishing advances in the field of microbiology now offer new remedies for many of mankind's most illusive and devastating diseases and even many genetic defects. However, these promises are not without a potential dark side.


Dr. Chuck Missler surveys some of the most promising prospects and reviews the types of ventures emerging. He also reveals some concerns growing among the informed, as well as some of the provocative Biblical implications.


This briefing pack contains 2 hours of teachings.


Originally Recorded 2005

Remastered 2022


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfAa4ItzigY

Keywords
healthbiotechchristianmedicinechuck misslerbiotechnologykoinoniaemergent diseases
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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