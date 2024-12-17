© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘I’m Zionist’ – Biden explains reasons behind his unconditional support to Israel.
Speaking at Hannukah bash in the White House, Biden highlighted he is ‘committed to security of Jewish people.’ That’s all fine but what about the security of millions of Gazans? - RT
Cynthia... He's said 'I'm Zionist' before. I remember the video.