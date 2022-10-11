EPOCH TV - Crossroads with Josh Philipp

Former President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social that “The silent majority is back.” The question of a “silent majority” was raised in both the 2016 and 2020 elections as being essential to a potential Trump victory, under the allegation that censorship and social pressure are keeping his supporters silent.

Meanwhile, there’s a large-scale movement underway of propaganda disguised as local news, big tech censorship tools that fine people for “misinformation,” and programs that allow for communal “fact checking.” Yet many of these are facing a troubled launch, amid controversy and social pushback.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Phiipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.