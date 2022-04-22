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And We Know 04. 22. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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4.22.22: PSYOP/BRAINWASHING businesses are plummeting! Lara Logan UNLEASHED! PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/

 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

Music: The Imperial Ark

Song by Francesco D'Andrea
https://artlist.io/?search=the-imperial

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

A real debate in Texas with Lara Logan:
https://rumble.com/vulp8w-congressional-debate-for-tx-cd8.html

Death and Heart Attacks continue: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21718

FL house votes in favor of stripping Disney of tax privilege: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22021

MSM enemy know where the midterms are headed:
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9319

Trump destroys CNN+
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9321

Devin Nunes provides an update on Truth Social. He said they just opened a brand new data center with all new equipment. : https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9325

President Trump says greatest danger is within: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9327
No Covid 19 is not a snake venom:
https://tinyurl.com/5fck9ymm

Detroit Ballot Trafficer caught forging signatures: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9309

Citizens of Ukraine speak on Azov: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85092

$50BN wiped out of Netflix: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85113

Pilot Bob Snow said he knew he would die from VAX:
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85117

Tribunals are coming: https://t.me/maddogholland/35150

Witness who worked under Fauci confesses:
https://t.me/santasurfing/40107

NEW - Fauci insists the CDC should be above US federal courts. : https://t.me/disclosetv/7674

Thomas Renz: "No Government Can Ever Exist Without the Consent of the Governed”: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4083

Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/

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And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

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*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
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*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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