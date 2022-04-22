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And We Know 04. 22. 22.
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389 views • April 22, 2022
4.22.22: PSYOP/BRAINWASHING businesses are plummeting! Lara Logan UNLEASHED! PRAY!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: The Imperial Ark
Song by Francesco D'Andrea
https://artlist.io/?search=the-imperial
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
A real debate in Texas with Lara Logan:
https://rumble.com/vulp8w-congressional-debate-for-tx-cd8.html
Death and Heart Attacks continue: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21718
FL house votes in favor of stripping Disney of tax privilege: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22021
MSM enemy know where the midterms are headed:
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9319
Trump destroys CNN+
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9321
Devin Nunes provides an update on Truth Social. He said they just opened a brand new data center with all new equipment. : https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9325
President Trump says greatest danger is within: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9327
No Covid 19 is not a snake venom:
https://tinyurl.com/5fck9ymm
Detroit Ballot Trafficer caught forging signatures: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9309
Citizens of Ukraine speak on Azov: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85092
$50BN wiped out of Netflix: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85113
Pilot Bob Snow said he knew he would die from VAX:
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85117
Tribunals are coming: https://t.me/maddogholland/35150
Witness who worked under Fauci confesses:
https://t.me/santasurfing/40107
NEW - Fauci insists the CDC should be above US federal courts. : https://t.me/disclosetv/7674
Thomas Renz: "No Government Can Ever Exist Without the Consent of the Governed”: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4083
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
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★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
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★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (know15) for 15% OFF
———————————————————
🥗 Start Reversing Your “Sluggish Blood” For More Energy Here: 🥗
http://redswithawk.com/
Get Up To 51% Off By Clicking The Link Above ^^
————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: The Imperial Ark
Song by Francesco D'Andrea
https://artlist.io/?search=the-imperial
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
A real debate in Texas with Lara Logan:
https://rumble.com/vulp8w-congressional-debate-for-tx-cd8.html
Death and Heart Attacks continue: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21718
FL house votes in favor of stripping Disney of tax privilege: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22021
MSM enemy know where the midterms are headed:
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9319
Trump destroys CNN+
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9321
Devin Nunes provides an update on Truth Social. He said they just opened a brand new data center with all new equipment. : https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9325
President Trump says greatest danger is within: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9327
No Covid 19 is not a snake venom:
https://tinyurl.com/5fck9ymm
Detroit Ballot Trafficer caught forging signatures: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9309
Citizens of Ukraine speak on Azov: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85092
$50BN wiped out of Netflix: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85113
Pilot Bob Snow said he knew he would die from VAX:
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/85117
Tribunals are coming: https://t.me/maddogholland/35150
Witness who worked under Fauci confesses:
https://t.me/santasurfing/40107
NEW - Fauci insists the CDC should be above US federal courts. : https://t.me/disclosetv/7674
Thomas Renz: "No Government Can Ever Exist Without the Consent of the Governed”: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4083
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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