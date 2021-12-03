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(Clip) Polish MPs Announce Official Inquiry Into Global COVID Plandemic - Nov. 2021
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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293 views • December 03, 2021

(November 2021) The full press conference in Warsaw (almost entirely in Polish) was attended by German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer of the Corona Investigative Committee.

It was quickly banned by YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X94aR83KM8I

Here it is on Odysee:  https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4(Important!)-The-Truth-about-Nuremberg-2.0!---Starts-in-Poland!-(Dr.-Reiner-Fuellmich):0

(Nov 15, 2021) German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer give three hours of testimony in Warsaw, Poland: https://odysee.com/@corona-news:0/2021.11.19-Poland-House-of-Representatives-Corona-Investigation-Committee-Inauguration-with-Dr-Reiner-Fullmich:d

Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen

Corona Investigative Committee videos:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5


I’m currently duplicating my ‘Prevent Global Genocide’ channel on Brighteon to Rumble. For more recent content please visit: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nuremberg

Keywords
current eventslawnuremberg trialspress conferencepolandcovidplandemicreiner fuellmichviviane fischer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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