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MARTIAL LAW , KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND WHAT YOU ARE NOT! PERSONS vs. PEOPLE
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51 views • April 10, 2020
First meeting with Dr, Barry in the UK about the truth about the system. Martial Law only pertains to persons, not people. LEARN THE DIFFERENCE. The Flag in my picture is one of the real American flags for the People. Martial Law only pertains to military combatants / Persons, not Free Inhabitants or Indigenous people of a Nation. If you are a people and they interact with you, it is a War Crime.
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