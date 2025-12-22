BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Power of Communion & the 3 Days of Darkness Dream 12-17-25@1-01 AM Shared 12-21-25
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
185 followers
1
30 views • 24 hours ago

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ in which we take communion together and He speaks of its power and connection to our Blood Covenant of Grace.

Afterwards, I speak about the price Jesus Christ paid for us that should be remembered during the taking of communion.

1 Corinthians 11:26 For as often as ye eat this bread, and drink this cup, ye do shew the Lord's death till he come.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

Telegram is reoppened to new members. Please note if you join with this new link your agreement is not with me, but Jesus Christ. This is done under His instructions.

New Telegram Link:

https://t.me/+g6ZmUtouN-5jNTRh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry

