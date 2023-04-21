SURFING THE APOCALYPSE [MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD]

CONNECTING THE DOTS OF INFORMATION - COSMIC RAYS, SOLAR FLARES, VOLCANOES, EARTHQUAKES, CHINESE INVASION....JUST TO NAME A FEW.
THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY, MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD, DUTCHSINSE & AMERICAN JOURNAL.
PRAY, AND PREPARE, THE NEXT WEEK LOOKS INTENSE.
STAY TUNED FOR MORE...
----------------
MINOR GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: NOAA forecasters say that minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible today, April 21st, when a CME is expected hit Earth's magnetic field. The CME left the sun on April 16th, and it is taking an unusually long 5 days to cross the sun-Earth divide. Such a slow mover is unlikely to spark anything more than a minor storm. Aurora alerts: SMS Text.
EARTH-DIRECTED EXPLOSION ON THE SUN: A magnetic filament snaking across the sun's southern hemisphere erupted today, probably hurling a CME toward Earth. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded this significant M2-class event.
------------
Why is President Biden Ignoring the Chinese Invasion at our Southern Border?
https://politiquerepublic.substack.com/p/why-is-china-secretly-sending-a-modern/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.