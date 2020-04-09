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#CyberSpaceWar Heats Up With Live Fire Exercises - #NewWorldNextWeek
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28 views • April 09, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome to the 404th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Massive “Live Fire" Exercise April 8 With Starlink Satellites
https://bit.ly/34oNrF7

Air Force Just Conducted the First Test Of Its Advanced Battle Management System
https://bit.ly/2wmCffI

Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Light Up Skies Over The UK
http://archive.vn/HHvfR

Kissinger Calls For a New World Order (Again)
https://bit.ly/3c6zf6G

Trump’s Narcoterror Indictment of Maduro Already Backfires
https://bit.ly/39XmHNc

NYT Parrots US Propaganda on Hezbollah in Venezuela
https://bit.ly/2UTt8fZ

Story #2: Journalists Threatened, Detained As Multiple Countries Restrict Pandemic Coverage
http://archive.vn/FAJzp

Censorship of David Icke Is Waking People Up
https://bit.ly/2RjLCnK

YouTube Tightens Rules After David Icke 5G Interview
https://bit.ly/3b6C1sx

Social Media Crack Down On “Crazed” Conspiracies After 5G Masts Torched In Liverpool
https://bit.ly/2wqS1q7

New York Bans Zoom For Online Teaching, Advises Microsoft Teams
https://bit.ly/2JSE9b3

Story #3: Coronavirus Fuels P2P Connectivity - Crypto-Driven Meshnet Gives Rural Towns Internet
https://bit.ly/2JPsI4b

Althea: “Faster, Cheaper, Decentralized Internet”
https://althea.net/

NWNW Flashback: Hong Kong Protesters Turn to Mesh Networks to Evade China’s Censorship (#October2, 2014)
https://bit.ly/2RqJlHA

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
Keywords
censorshipmilitaryair forcevenezuelachinanwointernetcorbettreportpandemichong kongjournalistselon muskfasterspace forcekissingerdecentralizedcoronavirusnewworldnextweekcheapercyberspacewarlive fire exercisesalthea
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