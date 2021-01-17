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Infamous NASA Blue Beam Project has four different steps in order to implement the new age religion with the antichrist at its head.
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212 views • January 17, 2021
3 Videos:
Project Blue beam At Work The Pope Disappears--
Project Blue Beam - A hologram of Jesus appearing in the sky above the clouds SECRET SPACE TUBE
Man Summons UFO Live on News Las Vegas KTNV ABC Channel 13
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_bluebeam04.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_bluebeam01.htm
Project Blue beam At Work The Pope Disappears--
Project Blue Beam - A hologram of Jesus appearing in the sky above the clouds SECRET SPACE TUBE
Man Summons UFO Live on News Las Vegas KTNV ABC Channel 13
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_bluebeam04.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_bluebeam01.htm
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