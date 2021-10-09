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Parable of the Time of Preparation
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93 views • October 09, 2021
Many ask, what can we do to protect ourselves and our world?
Spiritual messengers of God give a message from Globe; yet it is for all the globe. They guide us to know what we can do if we bind together in thoughts and prayers, as God sends His spiritual messengers to help:
Spiritual messengers of God guide us what we can do if we bind together in thoughts and prayers as God, who is with and in us, helps:
"If a fire can consume, so it can protect. Build the fire with your minds in such a manner that as one [twig] should stand it can be broken easily, but [as] many stand together they cannot be broken at all...."
Preparing for disaster may mean more than providing food, water and tangible things you'll need. Knowledge is important too. With this knowledge, God's spiritual messengers teach that a group could change the course of events, or the direction of the wind during a fire, to protect themselves from what others plot to do.
The spiritual messengers of God told us on August 2, 1974: "We say unto you, as the laws of the Lord were handed unto Moses, it should say unto you, 'Thy shall not kill.' Prepare, therefore, in such a manner that thy should covet not that that belongs to thy brother, but thy should be able to give unto thy brothers. But stand firm. Give unto that that thy may be able to give. But thy people must survive. That the work must go on, we shall provide that that is necessary for all. Fear not.
"We shall tell unto thee of the parable, the parable [for] the time of preparation.
"For the prophet did come unto the land and say unto the people, Prepare now. Bring forth your storages of many forms -- of food, of medications, of tools, that these may be used in the time of need.'
"The people did scoff upon him. Yet a few did listen and they did prepare their storehouses. The others went forth wasting in a continuing manner all that was provided for their storage. In the fields and in the valleys grew abundance of food. They did not harvest it.
"And then came the times of drought, [a] famine did strike upon the earth. The few that had gathered began to feed their people.
"Those that had not gathered at first were sorry that they had not prepared. And then they became lustful and did prepare to covet that that belonged to their brother.
"At first, their brothers gave that which they could, keeping that aside to feed their own. And they did dig wells, and they did build dams to catch the sparse water. And they did turn forth their seed to plant new land.
"Yet those who should not prepare stood idle, and yet demanded food. And those who had prepared and were working said, 'If you should not work, you shall not eat.'
"And so those who had not prepared plotted, therefore, to kill those who had. And they did come forth into the fields that were planted. And the fields were lush and ready for harvest. And they decided to burn the crop, and therefore, to burn the people. But the wind did shift and devour them.
"Now we say unto you, was it what you would call luck, or was it that the people who had prepared had prepared more than just food and provisions? They had prepared their minds in such a manner to control the element.
"If you should store, we have said to store knowledge. This is the source of knowledge.
"For you, who should think our words are idle and such could never be done, we should say unto you, such folly.
"For you, who should hear our words and seek the wisdom, the knowledge shall be provided. We have brought forth in preparation for this time, and implanted the knowledge that is needed in soul Ray’s mind for the teaching of the same. You soon shall start your college sessions. This is good, but yet, not enough. We say unto you, should you prepare, more teachers, more study sessions should be necessary.
"If a fire can consume, so it can protect. Build the fire with your minds in such a manner that as one [twig] should stand it can be broken easily, but [as] many stand together they cannot be broken at all...."
Read a transcript of the words you hear – https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzyT...
Here is a full transcript of all that was spoken by the spiritual messengers of God that evening – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1975August02.audio.html
"Join hands. Link together. Strength. If upon this day, every one of the people upon the earth who believe in the Second Coming link their hands together, in no way could this Anti-Christ rule. It is only in your strength shall mean the shortness of his time." (Spiritual messengers of God, Aka, April 8, 1977)
With this knowledge, let us bind together and protect children and the people in our world from the "fire" (of pestilence, famine, acts to get us to give up our freedom) set by those who wish to harm us.
Would you like to join us? See how at https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Email [email protected].
Learn more in articles at "A Stairway to Heaven" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
Spiritual messengers of God give a message from Globe; yet it is for all the globe. They guide us to know what we can do if we bind together in thoughts and prayers, as God sends His spiritual messengers to help:
Spiritual messengers of God guide us what we can do if we bind together in thoughts and prayers as God, who is with and in us, helps:
"If a fire can consume, so it can protect. Build the fire with your minds in such a manner that as one [twig] should stand it can be broken easily, but [as] many stand together they cannot be broken at all...."
Preparing for disaster may mean more than providing food, water and tangible things you'll need. Knowledge is important too. With this knowledge, God's spiritual messengers teach that a group could change the course of events, or the direction of the wind during a fire, to protect themselves from what others plot to do.
The spiritual messengers of God told us on August 2, 1974: "We say unto you, as the laws of the Lord were handed unto Moses, it should say unto you, 'Thy shall not kill.' Prepare, therefore, in such a manner that thy should covet not that that belongs to thy brother, but thy should be able to give unto thy brothers. But stand firm. Give unto that that thy may be able to give. But thy people must survive. That the work must go on, we shall provide that that is necessary for all. Fear not.
"We shall tell unto thee of the parable, the parable [for] the time of preparation.
"For the prophet did come unto the land and say unto the people, Prepare now. Bring forth your storages of many forms -- of food, of medications, of tools, that these may be used in the time of need.'
"The people did scoff upon him. Yet a few did listen and they did prepare their storehouses. The others went forth wasting in a continuing manner all that was provided for their storage. In the fields and in the valleys grew abundance of food. They did not harvest it.
"And then came the times of drought, [a] famine did strike upon the earth. The few that had gathered began to feed their people.
"Those that had not gathered at first were sorry that they had not prepared. And then they became lustful and did prepare to covet that that belonged to their brother.
"At first, their brothers gave that which they could, keeping that aside to feed their own. And they did dig wells, and they did build dams to catch the sparse water. And they did turn forth their seed to plant new land.
"Yet those who should not prepare stood idle, and yet demanded food. And those who had prepared and were working said, 'If you should not work, you shall not eat.'
"And so those who had not prepared plotted, therefore, to kill those who had. And they did come forth into the fields that were planted. And the fields were lush and ready for harvest. And they decided to burn the crop, and therefore, to burn the people. But the wind did shift and devour them.
"Now we say unto you, was it what you would call luck, or was it that the people who had prepared had prepared more than just food and provisions? They had prepared their minds in such a manner to control the element.
"If you should store, we have said to store knowledge. This is the source of knowledge.
"For you, who should think our words are idle and such could never be done, we should say unto you, such folly.
"For you, who should hear our words and seek the wisdom, the knowledge shall be provided. We have brought forth in preparation for this time, and implanted the knowledge that is needed in soul Ray’s mind for the teaching of the same. You soon shall start your college sessions. This is good, but yet, not enough. We say unto you, should you prepare, more teachers, more study sessions should be necessary.
"If a fire can consume, so it can protect. Build the fire with your minds in such a manner that as one [twig] should stand it can be broken easily, but [as] many stand together they cannot be broken at all...."
Read a transcript of the words you hear – https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzyT...
Here is a full transcript of all that was spoken by the spiritual messengers of God that evening – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1975August02.audio.html
"Join hands. Link together. Strength. If upon this day, every one of the people upon the earth who believe in the Second Coming link their hands together, in no way could this Anti-Christ rule. It is only in your strength shall mean the shortness of his time." (Spiritual messengers of God, Aka, April 8, 1977)
With this knowledge, let us bind together and protect children and the people in our world from the "fire" (of pestilence, famine, acts to get us to give up our freedom) set by those who wish to harm us.
Would you like to join us? See how at https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Email [email protected].
Learn more in articles at "A Stairway to Heaven" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
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