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Fighting Communist Mandates and Academia with Attorney Jeff Childers and Dr. Elizabeth Weiss
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61 views • September 29, 2021
In this episode of "Making Sense of the Madness" Sean Morgan analyses today's breaking news including the new lawsuit filed against the Biden Administration by the State of Florida. Attorney Jeff Childers gives us an update on his wins in FL against mask and vaccine mandates. Dr. Elizabeth Weiss shares how her objective scientific research has been labeled "Racist" and she has fought against the anti-scientific culture of Marxist academia.
Jeff Childers: www.coffeeandcovid.com
Elizabeth Weiss: http://elizabethweiss74.wordpress.com/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
Jeff Childers: www.coffeeandcovid.com
Elizabeth Weiss: http://elizabethweiss74.wordpress.com/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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