Create New Account
Putin Dealt a Crushing Blow To ISRAEL and The US: 'The Palestinian State Will Be Established'
channel image
The Prisoner
8798 Subscribers
Shop now
774 views
Published Yesterday

So, at the International Valdai Discussion Club, Vladimir Putin said that the world is entering a new era - the Era of Justice. Moreover, Vladimir Putin also touched upon the current conflict in the Middle East. According to him, all this is the result of erroneous US policy. Vladimir Putin also highlighted the reason why Israel cannot live in peace with its neighbors.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
israelpalestineusaputin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket