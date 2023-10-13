Putin Dealt a Crushing Blow To ISRAEL and The US: 'The Palestinian State Will Be Established'

So, at the International Valdai Discussion Club, Vladimir Putin said that the world is entering a new era - the Era of Justice. Moreover, Vladimir Putin also touched upon the current conflict in the Middle East. According to him, all this is the result of erroneous US policy. Vladimir Putin also highlighted the reason why Israel cannot live in peace with its neighbors.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN