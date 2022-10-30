US Sends Fewer Arms to Ukraine as Russia Prepares its Next Big Move

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for October 29, 2022
- Front lines have stabilized as Ukraine’s offensive momentum grinds into positional fighting;
- Russian forces are preparing the defense of Kherson and likely only to give up the city if something goes wrong;
- Ukrainian and Russian forces were until recently both overstretched. Russia is mobilizing 300,000 additional troops, Ukraine cannot;
- US arms shipments become more and more meager in both quantity and quality.
References:
Independent - Ukraine news - live: Russia ‘completes’ Kherson evacuation as more blackouts hit Kyiv:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-war-russia-putin-nuclear-weapons-kyiv-latest-b2213261.html
Reuters - Ukrainian forces largely in control of key road in the east, says Kyiv:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukrainian-forces-largely-control-key-road-east-says-kyiv-2022-10-28/
NYT - Russia Completes Draft for Ukraine War and Plans No More Call-Ups, Kremlin Says:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/10/28/world/russia-ukraine-war-news
Al Jazeera - Ukraine minister tells Iranian counterpart: Stop sending weapons:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/10/29/ukraine-minister-tell-iranian-counterpart-stop-sending-weapons
BBC - Ukraine war: Kyiv set for longer power cuts after air strikes:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63435586
US Department of Defense - Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing Oct. 28, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3204013/sabrina-singh-deputy-pentagon-press-secretary-holds-a-press-briefing/
SAAB - AT4 Family:
https://www.saab.com/products/at4
Army Recognition - T-72A MBT Main Battle Tank - Russia:
https://www.armyrecognition.com/russia_russian_army_tank_heavy_armoured_vehicles_u/t-72a_t-72_a_main_battle_tank_technical_data_fact_sheet_pictures.html
Mirrored - The New Atlas
