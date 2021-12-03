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Christians Follow the Spirit of the Law, Not the Letter of the Law
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53 views • December 03, 2021
There is often a big difference between the spirit of a law and the letter of a law. If you can't get the Spirit behind what God is saying, then you are going to be lost, and you are never going to be able to see past your religion.
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