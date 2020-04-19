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The Anti-Christ
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307 views • April 19, 2020
Have you ever questioned who is the Antichrist, or is the Pope the Antichrist? This video explores the remarkable numerical significance of one of the Pope's titles, Vicarius Fili Dei, but the conclusion that is drawn may be something you didn't fully expect!
Don't be fooled. The Bible tells us how to identify the Antichrist (or the Beast of The Revelation). The key is in the name of the Antichrist (aka the name of the Beast) but even there, the simplicity of the Antichrist 666 reference in the Bible is repeatedly missed.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: 'Final frontier battle' by https://www.youtube.com/user/freecrea... CC BY 3.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Caption author (German)
A Focus on Love anonymous
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Don't be fooled. The Bible tells us how to identify the Antichrist (or the Beast of The Revelation). The key is in the name of the Antichrist (aka the name of the Beast) but even there, the simplicity of the Antichrist 666 reference in the Bible is repeatedly missed.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: 'Final frontier battle' by https://www.youtube.com/user/freecrea... CC BY 3.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Caption author (German)
A Focus on Love anonymous
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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