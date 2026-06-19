IDF 2nd attempt to advance toward Ali al-Taher Hill has so far failed, after Hezbollah fighters successfully repelled the assault - Tonight

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⚡️ — A second IDF attempt to advance toward Ali al-Taher Hill has so far failed, after Hezbollah fighters successfully repelled the assault. - tonight
⚡️ — Apparently, Hezbollah has destroyed another IDF tank attempting to advance toward Ali al-Taher Hill with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).
The area is exposed from multiple directions, leaving IDF troops and vehicles under constant fire from Hezbollah fighters.
@Intel Slava