IDF 2nd attempt to advance toward Ali al-Taher Hill has so far failed, after Hezbollah fighters successfully repelled the assault - Tonight

⚡️ — A second IDF attempt to advance toward Ali al-Taher Hill has so far failed, after Hezbollah fighters successfully repelled the assault. - tonight

⚡️ — Apparently, Hezbollah has destroyed another IDF tank attempting to advance toward Ali al-Taher Hill with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).



The area is exposed from multiple directions, leaving IDF troops and vehicles under constant fire from Hezbollah fighters.





@Intel Slava