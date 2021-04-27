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LEANDRO's 4th Call & NO ADD FRIEND BOX
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10 views • April 27, 2021
ONE of perhaps thousands of phone interference calls for thousands of hours of line lock up 'glitches' of the domestic spying pirate systems with 'hot mic' as described in the ANTcatalog leaked by Snowden and Wikileaks Vault 7 or 8 et cetera, of course my observations be over 24 years back to 1997 & about 2017 something changed perhaps WINDSTREAM was fined or forced to spend many millions to rebuilt a "Network Center" a salesman told me saying some TV Engineer had complained on Morgan County which they don't have any customers over there, they did have fast busy complaints with calls to and from Mt Rural Telephone CoOp . FCC attention was finally turned their way , my complaints were ignored except FCC vanished our files and money to renew licenses so know any brave bored non-corrupt communications lawyers??? OH and yep no add friend box on Leando's profile when I finally found it.
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