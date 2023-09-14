A Reminder Of What 9/11 Was Truly About

Who actually gained something from 9/11? For one, the State of Israel gained the US' involvement in the Middle East in Afghanistan, Iraq and to some extent Syria. However, in the US itself, it was the tyrants in DC and those who pull their strings behind the scenes who also gained while the American people lost liberties. In this episode, I'll remind you or, in some cases, present to you for the first time the Dancing Israelis of 9/11, and we'll look at how men often want men to rule over them despite their claims of wanting liberty. In the Bible and today, men have not changed, but through repentance, men can change.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires

Help support the channel:

CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠

⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠

⁠⁠ Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: ⁠⁠https://rncstore.com/TIM⁠

⁠ Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠

⁠ Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: ⁠⁠https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/⁠

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠⁠⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠

⁠⁠ Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠⁠⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠

⁠⁠ Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠⁠⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠

⁠⁠ Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠

⁠⁠ Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠⁠⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠

⁠⁠ One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠⁠⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠

⁠⁠ Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN⁠



