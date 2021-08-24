Here Come The Mandates: FDA Approves Covid Shot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
286K subscribers
The Food and Drug Administration has just approved the Pfizer covid shot, paving the way for the roll-out of vaccine mandates across the public and private sector. Will there be push-back? Also today, the FBI shoots down Jan 6th "insurrection" myth and former head of CIA and NSA calls for unvaccinated Trump supporters to be sent to Afghanistan to be killed...