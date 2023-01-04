What Will Be Coming in 2023?

🤝 Connect With Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





2022 Was The Year Of The Water Tiger And I Think We Can All Agree That 2022 Was A Year Of Pouncing. Our Economy Was Pounced As Was Our Investments And Small Businesses.





2023 Is The Year Of The Rabbit. Master Lama Rasaji Shares What We Can Expect In The New Year For Our Investments, Small Business, And Our Spiritual Life.





Here’s Some Good News - Enjoy!





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 80, Let’s Celebrate Advent. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-80-lets-celebrate-advent/







This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 51, Prosperity vs Poverty. You Can Watch The Full Episode At:

https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-51-prosperity-vs-poverty/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com



