Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





💥High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a provisional base of 92nd Mechanised Brigade deployed in Chuguyev (Kharkov region) have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 servicemen of 2nd and 3rd battalions, as well as over 10 armoured vehicles.





▫️In view of considerable losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), there is an increasing number of desertion cases.





▫️A rifle company of 58th Battalion from 104th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade operationally subordinated to the commander of 108th Battalion from 10th Mountain Assault Brigade that operated near Verkhnekamentskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) completely abandoned its positions and withdrew towards unknown destination.





▫️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.





💥High-precision long-range air-based missiles have destroyed 1 depot in one of the buildings of an industrial entity in Odessa that storaged Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries.





💥High-precision ground-based armament has destroyed 1 launching ramp and 1 reloading vehicle of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system (MRLS) deployed near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Attack launched at the base of 97th Battalion from 60th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU deployed near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 65 nationalists and over 10 special motor vehicles.





💥High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces have eliminated 4 command posts, including those of a battalion from 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Zelyony Gay (Nikolayev region) and of 242nd Battalion from 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Dergachi (Kharkov region), 6 munitions depots near Bondarnoye and Vasyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Malinovka (Zaporozhye region), Chervonoye (Sumy region), as well as 19 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment, including 4 provisional bases of foreign mercenaries in Konstantinovka (Kharkov region) and Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Within counter-battery warfare, 1 MRLS plattoon, 9 Giantsint-B artillery howitzer and D-30 gun plattoons near Verkhnekamenskoye, Serebryanka, Bondarnoye, Dronovka and Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as artillery units at their firing positions in 107 areas.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 21 command posts, 189 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





✈️💥Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Ukrainian Mi-17 helicopter near Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Forces near Velikaya Kamyshevakha (Kharkov region) and 1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle near Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region).





💥1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile has been intercepted near Dmitrenko (Kherson region), 8 projectiles launched by Uragan and HIMARS MRLS have been intercepted near Izyum (Kharkov region), Tavriya (Zaporozhye region) and Alchevsk (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 257 airplanes and 140 helicopters, 1,558 unmanned aerial vehicles, 355 air defence missile systems, 4,084 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 747 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,151 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,379 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



