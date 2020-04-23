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Religious leaders - Jesus’ words exposes their Apostasy
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5 views • April 23, 2020
Pastors and teachers who leave out Jesus’ teachings, the Cornerstone, are fake. Jesus’ teachings expose who is and who isn’t teaching other to follow Jesus. If you want the REAL Christianity, we need to look to Jesus and his teachings to be His follower. He is the only perfect leader.
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