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Ft. Detrick and Japan’s Unit 731: Globalists Implementing New World Order Through Biological Warfare
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110 views • September 09, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick and Doc discuss the attempt by Joe Biden and the administration mandating vaccines on all federal employees, and all healthcare workers. The team also looks at the connection between Japan’s notorious Unit 731 and Ft. Detrick, and how the ‘data’ gathered from WW2 atrocities is fueling the advancement for the establishment of the New World Order.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/9/21)
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/9/21)
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