Next Frontier Phillip & Jane Mountrose ATP Media with KAren Swain
ATPMedia
ATPMedia
2 followers
10 views • 11 months ago

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-5Wk

Are you here for a reason? Do you want to accelerate your spiritual growth and make a difference? On this show with KAren, Phillip & Jane Mountrose we will discuss Holistic/spiritual approach to healing with powerful tools and approaches to transform lives? Phillip and Jane Mountrose are pioneers and innovators in the realms of spiritual growth. They are healing holistic coaches, energy healers, and authors of numerous books including: The Loving Power of Your Soul: A Guidebook for Realizing Your True Potential.


Visit their new YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@forAwakeningSouls/featured


Date: Sunday 9 June 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EDT

Monday 10 June @ 8:30 - 10 am AEST Sydney

Episode: 15 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Phillip & Jane Mountrose

Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com


Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?

THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain


Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain


Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group

 / awakeningempowermentnetwork

Keywords
healthgodlife lessonsspiritualityconsciousnessangelsakashic recordselementalshigh priestessbringer of the lighttime space dimensions realitiesgoddess divineaascension
