Next Frontier Phillip & Jane Mountrose ATP Media with KAren Swain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-5Wk
Are you here for a reason? Do you want to accelerate your spiritual growth and make a difference? On this show with KAren, Phillip & Jane Mountrose we will discuss Holistic/spiritual approach to healing with powerful tools and approaches to transform lives? Phillip and Jane Mountrose are pioneers and innovators in the realms of spiritual growth. They are healing holistic coaches, energy healers, and authors of numerous books including: The Loving Power of Your Soul: A Guidebook for Realizing Your True Potential.
Visit their new YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@forAwakeningSouls/featured
Date: Sunday 9 June 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EDT
Monday 10 June @ 8:30 - 10 am AEST Sydney
Episode: 15 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Phillip & Jane Mountrose
Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com
Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?
THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain
Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/
Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain
Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group
/ awakeningempowermentnetwork