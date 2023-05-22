Sydney, Australia - Anti-NATO - Free Assange March - Epic footage from, May 20, 2023

Image is Julian Assange's father.
I'm sharing this video, of 'Epic footage of Sydney's anti-NATO, free Assange march!', at Aussie Cossack's channel on YouTube.
Aussie Cossack remotely addresses thousands marching at the May 20th Sydney Freedom March.
Thousands marched with John Shipton Julian Assange's father to say NO to NATO and to demand the release of Julian Assange.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.