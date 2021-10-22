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SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines- Interview with Judy Mikovits
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67 views • October 22, 2021
• The COVID-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine in the medical definition of a vaccine. It’s more accurately an experimental gene therapy that could prematurely kill large amounts of the population and disable exponentially more
• Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades, it must be complexed with lipids or polymers. COVID-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis
• Free mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases. As such, injecting synthetic thermostable mRNA (mRNA that is resistant to breaking down) is highly problematic as it will fuel chronic, long-term inflammation
• Many commonly reported side effects from the COVID-19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation
• Anyone with an inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson's disease or chronic Lyme and those with acquired immune deficiency from any pathogen or environmental toxin are at high risk of dying from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
Read full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/31/covid-19-vaccine-gene-therapy.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_sarscov2-vaccines-interview-with-judy-mikovits
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• Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades, it must be complexed with lipids or polymers. COVID-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis
• Free mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases. As such, injecting synthetic thermostable mRNA (mRNA that is resistant to breaking down) is highly problematic as it will fuel chronic, long-term inflammation
• Many commonly reported side effects from the COVID-19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation
• Anyone with an inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson's disease or chronic Lyme and those with acquired immune deficiency from any pathogen or environmental toxin are at high risk of dying from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
Read full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/31/covid-19-vaccine-gene-therapy.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_sarscov2-vaccines-interview-with-judy-mikovits
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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