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Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers | Will the U.S. Election Fraud Finally Be Exposed?
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190 views • September 15, 2021
Will the U.S. Election Fraud Finally Be Exposed? Arizona U.S. Senator Wendy Rogers Shares the Truth!!!
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What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines?
To learn what is actually inside the COVID-19 vaccines watch:
https://rumble.com/vm5urt-doctor-vladimir-zelenko-hes-7000-covid-19-patients-and-only-3-deaths-what-i.html
Graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102 and technology developed from fetal tissue cell lines:
See - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
See - https://rumble.com/vm0day-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-and-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-phy.html
All of our research can be found at: https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/dr-christiane-northrup-whats-inside-the-covid-19-vaccines/
Don't Want to Take a Jab In Order to Keep Your Job?
Learn More About TipTopK9.com Franchising Opportunities Today At: www.TipTopK9.com
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines?
To learn what is actually inside the COVID-19 vaccines watch:
https://rumble.com/vm5urt-doctor-vladimir-zelenko-hes-7000-covid-19-patients-and-only-3-deaths-what-i.html
Graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102 and technology developed from fetal tissue cell lines:
See - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
See - https://rumble.com/vm0day-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-and-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-phy.html
All of our research can be found at: https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/dr-christiane-northrup-whats-inside-the-covid-19-vaccines/
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