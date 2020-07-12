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Heritage Rough Rider 22LR/22WMR SA 6.5" Revolver
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41 views • July 12, 2020
Just a quick once over of the new pistol "My Friend " bought. Fit and finish are excellent. Mechanicals seem to be well done. Over all I like this purchase. Well worth the $ but range time still needed so caveat emptor. Looks like a solid choice for low cost range fun and a solid trainer for the newbies
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinionsare my own.
Thanks for swinging by,
E.
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As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinionsare my own.
Thanks for swinging by,
E.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
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