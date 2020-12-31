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DOWN to EARTH - English subtitles (Complete MOVIE )
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25 views • December 31, 2020
DOWN to EARTH - English subtitles (Complete film)
LIMITED Holiday Special on YouTube
We are sharing DOWN to EARTH film as our Christmas gift and a message of hope for 2021.
You can donate to help further spread the message here: https://donorbox.org/down-to-earth-fi...
Join us on a journey to find the Keepers of the Earth, the wisdom teachers who hold the keys to a healthy future for people and planet. The film is available to everyone. You can 'Pay As You Like' for the film. We ask for a contribution to help us share the Wisdom of the Earth Keepers and support our impact activities.
DOWN to EARTH
A Journey in search of the Earth Keepers.
Leaving behind their cosmopolitan life, a couple and their three young children embark on the journey of a lifetime. They travel the ends of the earth searching for a new perspective on life. In their five-year journey across six continents, they live with some of the oldest indigenous communities on the planet. They gain access to tribal sages never filmed or interviewed before, without a crew or schedule, just one backpack and one camera each. And the curiosity to listen.
They meet the most humble yet charismatic people; unknown individuals who live under the radar of our modern society in connection with the natural world. The film reveals the deep wisdom the family discover in their conversations with these 'Earth Keepers' and its power to transform lives. Having lived in hiding for centuries, the Earth Keepers see that now is the time to step forward and share their insights with those who are ready to listen.
www.downtoearthfilm.com. https://www.youtube.com/c/DOWNtoEARTHglobal/featured
QUOTE ,, Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them. Dalai Lama
LIMITED Holiday Special on YouTube
We are sharing DOWN to EARTH film as our Christmas gift and a message of hope for 2021.
You can donate to help further spread the message here: https://donorbox.org/down-to-earth-fi...
Join us on a journey to find the Keepers of the Earth, the wisdom teachers who hold the keys to a healthy future for people and planet. The film is available to everyone. You can 'Pay As You Like' for the film. We ask for a contribution to help us share the Wisdom of the Earth Keepers and support our impact activities.
DOWN to EARTH
A Journey in search of the Earth Keepers.
Leaving behind their cosmopolitan life, a couple and their three young children embark on the journey of a lifetime. They travel the ends of the earth searching for a new perspective on life. In their five-year journey across six continents, they live with some of the oldest indigenous communities on the planet. They gain access to tribal sages never filmed or interviewed before, without a crew or schedule, just one backpack and one camera each. And the curiosity to listen.
They meet the most humble yet charismatic people; unknown individuals who live under the radar of our modern society in connection with the natural world. The film reveals the deep wisdom the family discover in their conversations with these 'Earth Keepers' and its power to transform lives. Having lived in hiding for centuries, the Earth Keepers see that now is the time to step forward and share their insights with those who are ready to listen.
www.downtoearthfilm.com. https://www.youtube.com/c/DOWNtoEARTHglobal/featured
QUOTE ,, Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them. Dalai Lama
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