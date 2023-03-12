Christopher Carter: If a wealthy celebrity need to transplant a liver, he or she will have to wait for 4 years with NIH, but in China, he or she will get a perfect match almost immediately

https://gettr.com/post/p2b3zpu97d9

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 The National Correspondent for Real America’s Voice Christopher Carter(GETTR:@Carterocks): If a wealthy celebrity need to transplant a liver, he or she will have to wait for 4 years with NIH, but in China, he or she will get a perfect match almost immediately. People need to ask themselves where the liver is from. The average American is waking up to the fact that the CCP are nefarious in nature.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 “真正美国声音”电台的记者克里斯托弗·卡特(GETTR:@Carterocks): 一个有钱的名人需要换肝脏，在美国国立卫生院要等4年， 但在中共国几乎马上就能配型成功。人们需要自问，配型成功的肝脏是从哪里来的？普通美国人正意识到中共的邪恶本质。



