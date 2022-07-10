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🇳🇱Dutch farmers warn Mark Rutte:
"The Protests Will Continue. We Have The Support Of Millions Of People. There Will Be Actions The Holland Has Never Seen Before."
When the People Unite, They Are Fearless And Awake. It’s Game Over For The Kabal. Keep On Spreading The truth. It’s Waking Up People To Fight And Resist These Satanic Pedophiles.