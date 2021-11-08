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[Resisting C19 Mandates] How to Win Without A Lawyer with Alphonse Faggiolo
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76 views • November 08, 2021
Dr Andy discusses how to deal with unlawful, medical coercion on the part of employers, schools, and other institutions. Requiring anyone to participate in an experimental medical program, against their will and informed consent, is a simple violation of the Nuremberg Code which was established in the wake of the Nazi medical war crimes of the 1940s.
In addition to theses issues, Alphonse Faggiolo also shares tools that anyone can take up to defend their bodily autonomy and right to choose.
For more information visit:
How To Win Without a Lawyer - https://www.howtowinincourt.com/FrameSet.cfm?mTitle=QStartHere
I AM has sent me to you - https://iamhassentmetoyou.com/
Follow Alphonse on Telegram - https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo
In addition to theses issues, Alphonse Faggiolo also shares tools that anyone can take up to defend their bodily autonomy and right to choose.
For more information visit:
How To Win Without a Lawyer - https://www.howtowinincourt.com/FrameSet.cfm?mTitle=QStartHere
I AM has sent me to you - https://iamhassentmetoyou.com/
Follow Alphonse on Telegram - https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo
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