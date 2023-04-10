Join Susan Davis as she teaches this fascinating chapter in the Book of Daniel, you will hear about Daniel's three friends Shadrach, Meshach &Abed-nego thrown into a furnace for their refusal to worship the golden statue—only to be saved by God and the ‘fourth man’ in the furnace with them.

The Book of Daniel for Beginners - Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fPY2WyrRdAziclcJCEbyR7h

Revelation for Beginners: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fOUlhn-68COnHZg6HdmRRbf

Jesus 24/7 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085349591666

Jesus 24/7 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1722731

Jesus 24/7 Email: [email protected]

Marriage Supper of the Lamb:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMuSM1u3Sb5BlFbL3CGy1S

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-136-The-Book-of-Daniel-for-Beginners---Chapter-Three-e1v3al2

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless!