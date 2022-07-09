Marble stone finish, over the EMF blocking paint. 10 layers from bare plasterboard to finish.

The third part to finishing this wall was to add a shiny, marble stone look. I put on 3 layers of Venetian plaster over the black EMF blocking paint layers. To finish off, I waxed and polished the wall and added a hat and coat rack, made out of reclaimed scaffold board and wrought iron brackets.

I'm exhuasted from it but so glad I put the effort in. 10 layers of something from bare plasterboard to finish.





Makaih Beats. Songs: Clarity, Cold