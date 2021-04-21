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4/19/2021 Peter Navarro: Fauci has been misleading everybody to believe that this vaccine is over 90% effective. But it turns out that it might be 90% effective in terms of helping somebody either not get the virus or have mild symptoms, which means you still have a 50% chance of getting the virus after being vaccinated.