Viruses pass through face masks!
Greekinsider
Published Yesterday

Visualizing the relative size of bacterial and viral infectious particles.


Face masks are not protective against airborne infectious viruses, clinical studies showed:


https://archive.ph/YhDEg

https://archive.ph/tRRvz

https://archive.ph/GkgHH

https://archive.ph/ye8Mv

https://archive.ph/jV1Du

https://archive.ph/dG5v2

virusmaskscovid

