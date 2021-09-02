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Osler - Twice A Day Covid Pill By Pfizer!! Coming Soon!!!
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110 views • September 02, 2021
Convenient and easy . . . right? . . . smells a little too easy to me . . . one pill twice a day . . . after all that is going on with the jabs . . . now this! . . . among other things . . . these evil people really are on a tight schedule . . . vaccine not enough? . . . not doing the job fast enough for them? . . . one really has to wonder that is for sure!!!
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