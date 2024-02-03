The Fictitious Force of Gravity

I don't know how many times I have heard Anti-Flat Earthers claim, "gravity proves the earth is a globe, if the earth were flat, gravity would cause the earth to collapse and turn into a ball." Let's think this through...
To debate this topic and/or find more information on this topic come check out our free public debate boards.
https://miro.com/welcome/dXVEbXhIbTFhQzZLbEVRMmJlNVNHUzk2TVZpTE9DdHJuNXVKd1I3aG1FVHFiS1pvdkU0WVhmY0VtS1ZxUFUzYXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=924017131931
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.