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Complete Introduction to Sets in Python | Python Tutorial Ep4
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23 views • May 02, 2021
Welcome to data structures part 2-sets. We learn about sets and frozensets. How to create, add, remove, and other mathematical operations on them. Also, a small exercise and a real world example.
Hope you enjoyed this episode, stay tuned for dictionaries next week.
0:00 - Overview
0:16 - What can be in a set?
0:37 - How to create a set and add/ remove elements
1:49 - Exercise! Practice your skills
2:47 - Frozensets
3:26 - Real world use case and mathematical operators
Hope you enjoyed this episode, stay tuned for dictionaries next week.
0:00 - Overview
0:16 - What can be in a set?
0:37 - How to create a set and add/ remove elements
1:49 - Exercise! Practice your skills
2:47 - Frozensets
3:26 - Real world use case and mathematical operators
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