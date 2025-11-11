After commander refused, they offered the pilot $3M & Western citizenship to help hijack the MiG‑31 - part 2

(The part 1 and Kinzhal launch video before that one are in reference to this video) Cynthia

After the commander refused, they offered the pilot $3M and Western citizenship to help hijack the MiG‑31

The pilot told them he couldn't land the MiG‑31 by himself — they said they'd teach him to land ONLINE

The plan included neutralizing the commander by POISONING his oxygen mask or breaking the cockpit partition

Via @RTnews