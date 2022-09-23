COVID was just the beginning Climate lockdowns are the next stage of the Great Reset agenda

John-Henry Westen





September 20, 2022





Pro-freedom activist and author Marc Morano explains how COVID lockdowns were a mere precursor to the climate lockdowns now being discussed by our elites. Morano also suggests practical ways to fight the ongoing implementation of the Great Reset agenda.





Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life!





https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/





To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Marc_Morano_092022





Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/





Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Marc_Morano_092022





Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews





Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kuzy5-covid-was-just-the-beginning-climate-lockdowns-are-the-next-stage-of-the-gr.html



