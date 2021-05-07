⁣EXCLUSIVE – FORMER PFIZER VP: ‘YOUR GOVERNMENT IS LYING TO YOU IN A WAY THAT COULD LEAD TO YOUR DEATH.’_________________"“.Dr. Yeadon began identifying himself as merely a “boring guy” who went “to work for a big drug company … listening to the main national broadcast and reading the broad sheet newspapers....But in the last year I have realized that my government and its advisers are lying in the faces of the British people about everything to do with this coronavirus. Absolutely everything. It’s a fallacy this idea of asymptomatic transmission and that you don’t have symptoms, but you are a source of a virus. That lockdowns work, that masks have a protective value obviously for you or someone else, and that variants are scary things and we even need to close international borders in case some of these nasty foreign variants get in. "___________________