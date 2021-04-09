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9 Answers for Gay People
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96 views • April 09, 2021
today we look at this stupid Buzzfeed video called, "9 Questions Gay People have for Straight People". When I'm not screwing toucans, I prefer woman so its fair to say I'm straight. So lets answer these questions for straight people!
hi my name is Hunter. I am a 19 year old anti-SJW, lover of free speech, hater of victim complexes, and all around fun loving guy. please subscribe to my lame ass channel for videos you are sure to love and adore.
Follow me ya little queer:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/avallonehunter
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hunteravallone/
Snapchat: hunteravallone
hi my name is Hunter. I am a 19 year old anti-SJW, lover of free speech, hater of victim complexes, and all around fun loving guy. please subscribe to my lame ass channel for videos you are sure to love and adore.
Follow me ya little queer:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/avallonehunter
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hunteravallone/
Snapchat: hunteravallone
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