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FERTILITY ALERT: COVID Vaccine Alters Womens’ Menstrual Cycles
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765 views • April 13, 2021
A caller guess us a dose of the truth and an important warning to all women thinking about the jab
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075faef7fd02f1f881b6934
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075faef7fd02f1f881b6934
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