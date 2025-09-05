21. AZK – Dr. Beate Pfeil: The WHO, the Pandemic Treaty and the IHR: Are we facing a totalitarian health regime?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The human and minority rights expert, Beate Sibylle Pfeil LL.D., is considered one of the most knowledgeable experts on the WHO. She is speaking at the 21st AZK on the dangers we are threatened with as a result of the WHO's power expansion. The focus is on the recently amended International Health Regulations (IHR) and the planned pandemic treaty. The question is: Are we facing a totalitarian health regime? Shouldn’t all the alarm bells be ringing when the WHO claims an authoritarian monopoly on the truth in health matters? Where is the necessary supervisory authority to prevent a WHO Director-General from arbitrarily declaring states of emergency?