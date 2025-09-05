BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
21. AZK – Dr. Beate Pfeil: The WHO, the Pandemic Treaty and the IHR: Are we facing a totalitarian health regime?
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
30 views • 1 day ago

The human and minority rights expert, Beate Sibylle Pfeil LL.D., is considered one of the most knowledgeable experts on the WHO. She is speaking at the 21st AZK on the dangers we are threatened with as a result of the WHO's power expansion. The focus is on the recently amended International Health Regulations (IHR) and the planned pandemic treaty. The question is: Are we facing a totalitarian health regime? Shouldn’t all the alarm bells be ringing when the WHO claims an authoritarian monopoly on the truth in health matters? Where is the necessary supervisory authority to prevent a WHO Director-General from arbitrarily declaring states of emergency?

Keywords
whoazkimportantvideosazk21
