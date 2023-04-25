The Mystery School Cult Always Used Wars and Famin To Maintain Power Over Populations

A setup for famin and war is seen everywhere and the Freemasons will try to make this the last one before the NWO-takeover can succeed with a North American police-state.
The monarchies and secret societies have always regulated the sheople psychologically and kept populations in check and growing.
This video, investigates the same thing just as the NWO technocracy, brainchip-hivemind controlled society replaces the old world order of religion and war controls.
I looks like CCP of China is preparing their citizens for the final war to establish the world wide control of the global governance model.
As the brainchipped-puppet-preacher has told you the NWO agenda to provide this war of big hippos... it is not prophesy... it is Homo capensis(the sheepherders') agenda2020-2030. https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ynzbUrvNSjS/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sbGRHixvtoJn/
Homo capensis: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCDirj8CrBr5/
Freemasons hide their ancient masters who still live today and provide their brainchip-hivemind technology: https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9fy1pYBe0fP/
Dont become another bio-robot: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6icy0uZVv5b/
Expect another arranged war and the invasion of the USA is the NWO logical fast-track. The NWO Freemasons running the USA will backstab their people by sneaking and hiding the invasion of North America while shutting down all communications, the non-Cult-sworn people will not be able to organize a resistance... it is that simple when traitors run the country... so get your troops back into your US borders.
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-1n-05Xu6Y
