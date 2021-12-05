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Could Ancestral Diets Both Prevents and Treat Macular Degeneration (Dr. Chris Knobbe)
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23 views • December 05, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/04/dr-chris-knobbe-macular-degeneration.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211204_HL2&mid=DM1058018&rid=1340929951
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/04/dr-chris-knobbe-macular-degeneration.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211204_HL2&mid=DM1058018&rid=1340929951
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the U.S., is said to be a disease associated with aging, but Dr. Chris Knobbe believes it’s mostly related to diet
Nine years of extensive research and investigation have led Knobbe to conclude that AMD is driven by nutrient deficiencies and toxicity, caused by processed foods
In 1900, the top four causes of death were infectious in nature; by 2010, this had all changed, with chronic diseases replacing infectious diseases as the top killers
The four primary components that make up processed foods that are, in turn, contributing to chronic diseases like AMD are sugar, industrially processed seed oils, refined flour and trans fats; industrially processed seed oils are clearly the worst offender
According to Knobbe, there were only 50 cases of AMD described across the globe between 1851 and 1930; this skyrocketed to an estimated 196 million cases in 2020
Knobbe believes that by following an ancestral diet rich in grass fed meat and poultry, pastured dairy, wild-caught fish, vegetables, nuts and seeds, the majority of AMD cases would disappear
This article was previously published November 7, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
Dr. Chris Knobbe, an ophthalmologist, is the founder and president of the Cure AMD Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
AMD, a leading cause of blindness in the U.S. — and the third leading cause of blindness globally (after cataracts and glaucoma)1 — is said to be a disease associated with aging, but, in the presentation above, Knobbe asks, "Could age-related macular degeneration be a disease of processed food consumption?"
Nine years of research and investigation have led Knobbe to conclude that AMD is, indeed, being driven by nutrient deficiencies and toxicity caused by processed foods. This common denominator isn't linked only to AMD, however — it's also linked to chronic diseases of all kinds, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
The root of the problem lies in mitochondrial dysfunction, which is caused by the excessive consumption of a Westernized diet, including toxic industrially processed seed oils (incorrectly called "vegetable oils"), refined flour, refined added sugars and trans fats.
more...
Chronic Metabolic and Degenerative Disease 'Didn't Exist'
Four Primary Processed Food Culprits
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/04/dr-chris-knobbe-macular-degeneration.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211204_HL2&mid=DM1058018&rid=1340929951
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the U.S., is said to be a disease associated with aging, but Dr. Chris Knobbe believes it’s mostly related to diet
Nine years of extensive research and investigation have led Knobbe to conclude that AMD is driven by nutrient deficiencies and toxicity, caused by processed foods
In 1900, the top four causes of death were infectious in nature; by 2010, this had all changed, with chronic diseases replacing infectious diseases as the top killers
The four primary components that make up processed foods that are, in turn, contributing to chronic diseases like AMD are sugar, industrially processed seed oils, refined flour and trans fats; industrially processed seed oils are clearly the worst offender
According to Knobbe, there were only 50 cases of AMD described across the globe between 1851 and 1930; this skyrocketed to an estimated 196 million cases in 2020
Knobbe believes that by following an ancestral diet rich in grass fed meat and poultry, pastured dairy, wild-caught fish, vegetables, nuts and seeds, the majority of AMD cases would disappear
This article was previously published November 7, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
Dr. Chris Knobbe, an ophthalmologist, is the founder and president of the Cure AMD Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
AMD, a leading cause of blindness in the U.S. — and the third leading cause of blindness globally (after cataracts and glaucoma)1 — is said to be a disease associated with aging, but, in the presentation above, Knobbe asks, "Could age-related macular degeneration be a disease of processed food consumption?"
Nine years of research and investigation have led Knobbe to conclude that AMD is, indeed, being driven by nutrient deficiencies and toxicity caused by processed foods. This common denominator isn't linked only to AMD, however — it's also linked to chronic diseases of all kinds, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
The root of the problem lies in mitochondrial dysfunction, which is caused by the excessive consumption of a Westernized diet, including toxic industrially processed seed oils (incorrectly called "vegetable oils"), refined flour, refined added sugars and trans fats.
more...
Chronic Metabolic and Degenerative Disease 'Didn't Exist'
Four Primary Processed Food Culprits
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